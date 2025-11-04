Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says it's a good day to start new projects. The husband-wife relationship will improve. A family member might face health issues. The day will be spent lavishly.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says it's a good day for any important work. There will be progress at work. Today is not favorable for any kind of transaction. Problems may arise at the workplace.