Today's Horoscope for November 4, 2025: Six powerful yogas—both auspicious and inauspicious—will influence all 12 zodiac signs today. Discover how these planetary combinations will shape your day and decisions.

Horoscope for 4 November 2025: On November 4, 2025, Aries people may get a job, and their health will also be good. Taurus people should not lend money to anyone; there will be gains from property. Gemini people can start a new work, and their interest in religious activities may increase. Cancer people should avoid anger and take care of their health. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 4 November 2025

Unemployed people of this sign may get their desired job. They will also get the benefit of government schemes. The day is good for money-related work. There will be a lot of work in the office, but you will manage it. Health will also be better than before.

Taurus Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should not lend money to anyone today. You will be able to make time for your family. Do not blindly trust anyone in business matters. There will be gains in property-related matters. Students can also get great success.

Gemini Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign can start a new work or business. You will get financial support from your parents. People from the in-laws' side will also support you. Love life will be better. Interest in religious activities will increase. It would be better for people of this sign to keep their secrets hidden.

Cancer Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should avoid anger today and control their speech, otherwise a dispute with someone is possible. Government work may get stuck. You will not be able to make time for your family even if you want to. Young people will be busy preparing for interviews. Take care of your health.

Leo Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should not do any risky work. Be careful with your diet, otherwise stomach ailments will trouble you. There may be a loss of respect for some reason. It would be better to settle court cases outside. Keep an eye on your children.

Virgo Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign will meet old friends. You may get success in competitive exams. Caution is needed in legal matters. Avoid making risky decisions, otherwise, there could be a big loss. Drive vehicles carefully.

Libra Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign may get some good news related to their children. There will be profit in business, and with the support of officials in the job, you will be successful in completing targets. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your family. There will be chances of financial gain.

Scorpio Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should be wary of enemies. Headaches and body aches can create trouble for you. You may get a new project in the office today. Time will be spent on social work. Students will get the desired success.

Sagittarius Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign will make a big deal in business. You will get a chance to attend a social event. Do not trust others too much in money matters. Drive vehicles carefully. There may be ups and downs in your love life.

Capricorn Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should not be careless about their health at all, otherwise they may fall prey to a serious illness. You will get success in court cases. You will get success in love affairs. The advice of experienced people will be useful. An unwanted guest may arrive.

Aquarius Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign may get into a legal matter today. A dispute with someone in the family is possible. You may make a wrong decision by listening to others. You will be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities towards your children. Health may improve.

Pisces Horoscope 4 November 2025

People of this sign should do every work thoughtfully. A small mistake can cause a big loss. Stomach-related diseases may occur, so there is a need to control your diet. Avoid arguments with officials in the office, otherwise, things could get worse.