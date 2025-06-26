Image Credit : Freepik

According to Vedic astrology, planets periodically transit and form auspicious and inauspicious yogas. These affect human life as well as the country and the world. Mercury and Saturn will form Navpancham Raja Yoga on June 28. Because on this day the planets Saturn and Mercury will come together at 120 degrees. In such a situation, the formation of this Raja Yoga can start good days for some zodiac signs. Along with this, this zodiac sign is getting sudden wealth and progress. You can get good news related to children.