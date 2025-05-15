Mercury transit in June: Wealth and career boost for Virgo, Libra, and Pisces
According to Vedic astrology, in June, Mercury, the agent of intellect, will transit into its own signs Gemini and Cancer, positively impacting the career and business of certain zodiac signs.
Firstly, Mercury's transit will take place on June 6, 2025, at 9:29 AM. During this time, Mercury will enter Gemini. Its impact will be very auspicious for some zodiac signs. On June 22, at 9:33 PM, Mercury will enter the Moon's zodiac sign, Cancer. The impact of this transit can prove auspicious for some zodiac signs.
This transit will have very auspicious effects on some zodiac signs. A golden period may begin for the people of these zodiac signs. During this period, people will gain position and prestige along with immense wealth. Let's find out which zodiac signs will be positively affected by Mercury's transit.
Mercury's double transit can prove beneficial for Virgo zodiac sign individuals. During this period, the person will be able to progress in their career. You may also get a big position. The person will be able to earn huge income in business. Along with a huge increase in income, new avenues of income will be available. Huge profits can be made from investments.
Mercury's transit will prove auspicious for Libra individuals. People may get lucky. There may be a possibility of foreign travel. Interest in religious activities will increase. Love among family members will grow. Employed people can get promoted. Time will be good for businessmen, they can earn money from big deals.
Mercury's transit can bring favorable times for Pisces individuals. Along with getting material happiness, the person can also buy property. You may get some good news related to your child. Love life will be successful. During this period, natives may suddenly receive money from somewhere.
