Mercury Transit in June: Big Wins for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces
Mercury Transit 2025: On June 6th, Mercury moves from Taurus to Gemini, its own sign. This transit is super auspicious, especially for 4 zodiac signs.
| Published : May 28 2025, 02:20 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
Who is the Prince of Planets?
Mercury Transit 2025: Mercury, the prince of planets, changes signs every 23-24 days. A well-placed Mercury makes one intelligent and eloquent, like lawyers or singers. Currently in Taurus, Mercury enters Gemini on June 6th, benefiting 4 zodiac signs the most.
25
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini
Gemini, ruled by Mercury, welcomes its ruler on June 6th. This homecoming brings good fortune, completing stalled tasks, benefits from govt schemes, increased bank balance, jobs for unemployed, and joy from children.
35
Image Credit : Freepik
Virgo
Virgo, also ruled by Mercury, is favored for new ventures and future plans. Expect promotions, returns on investments, guidance from experienced people, and success in love.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, a friend of Mercury, may achieve great success. Legal matters resolve favorably, marital disputes end, social respect increases, and educational pursuits succeed.
55
Image Credit : Freepik
Pisces
Pisces, also ruled by Jupiter, benefits from past investments. Work recognition leads to promotion, business deals flourish, religious trips are likely, and health improves.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories