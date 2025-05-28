On May 28th, the Moon, indicator of the mind, will transit in Gemini, where Jupiter, the significator of knowledge, wisdom, religion, luck, and children, is already present. This conjunction of Moon and Jupiter in Gemini will create Gajakesari Rajyoga, a powerful combination that hasn't occurred in approximately 12 years. Its effects will last until May 30th.

Gemini: You can derive special benefits from Gajakesari Rajyoga. Your financial situation will be strong, with strong chances of foreign travel. Long-standing problems will end, and your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may take an interest in religious matters, and happiness may knock on your door. Those preparing for exams can achieve success, and you can gain substantial profits in business.

Leo: Gajakesari Rajyoga will prove to be a boon, with an increase in wealth and a bumper rise in income. You will achieve immense success in business and may receive good news from your children. Unmarried individuals may receive good marriage proposals. You can gain many benefits in the field of education and establish a good relationship with siblings. Relief from physical problems is also possible.

Aquarius: The formation of Gajakesari Rajyoga at the end of May will be beneficial. Luck will fully support you, and incomplete and pending tasks will be completed. Home and family problems will be resolved. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals, and you may get new opportunities in education and career. Happiness may come your way, and there could be significant gains from ancestral businesses. A substantial increase in income is possible, and a job change may benefit you.

Sagittarius: Gajakesari Rajyoga will prove lucky for you. Long-stalled work may restart, and problems with your spouse may end. You can make substantial profits in business, and land-related disputes may be resolved. There's a strong possibility of earning money through travel, and your income may increase. Your inclination towards spirituality may also increase significantly.

Virgo: Gajakesari Rajyoga can prove very beneficial. It will be a good time for employees, with new job opportunities becoming available. Pending work may gain momentum, and married life will be good. Material comforts may increase, and you might get a chance to travel abroad. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. The dream of buying a house or vehicle may come true during this period, and new sources of income will open up.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.