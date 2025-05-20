Mercury Transit: Challenges for Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces
Mercury, the prince of the solar system, will change its sign on May 23, 2025. This transit could bring a mountain of troubles for 5 zodiac signs, leaving them feeling isolated and unsupported.
| Published : May 20 2025, 03:07 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
When will Mercury change its sign?
According to astrology, each planet changes its sign at a specific time. Mercury is one of these planets. On May 23, Mercury will move from Aries to Taurus. This transit will cause significant problems for 5 zodiac signs, bringing a mountain of troubles. During this challenging time, they will feel isolated and unsupported. Find out which 5 zodiac signs will be affected…
Image Credit : Freepik
Impact of Mercury's Transit on Aries
As Mercury changes its sign, challenging times may begin for Aries. Significant financial losses are possible. There will be unrest regarding career and business. Time will be wasted on unproductive tasks. Disputes may arise between spouses. Concerns about children's health will persist.
Image Credit : Freepik
Impact of Mercury's Transit on Cancer
Cancer individuals may become entangled in legal matters. Superiors at work may be displeased with them. A major business deal could be canceled. Avoid investments during this time, as it could prove to be a grave mistake. A family member's health may deteriorate.
Image Credit : Freepik
Impact of Mercury's Transit on Virgo
Virgo, ruled by Mercury, should exercise caution. Unexpected expenses may arise, disrupting the budget. If finances aren't managed, selling assets might become necessary. This is not a time to trust anyone, as betrayal by a close associate is possible.
Image Credit : Freepik
Impact of Mercury's Transit on Scorpio
Employed Scorpios need to be vigilant. Someone may plot to get them fired. Family conflicts will be frequent. Those involved in the stock market may face significant losses. Avoid long journeys, as they will only bring trouble.
Image Credit : Freepik
Impact of Mercury's Transit on Pisces
Pisces should avoid making major decisions, as it could lead to family conflicts. Don't start new ventures. Bank balances may suddenly decrease. Those involved in illegal activities may face legal consequences. Lent money might not be recovered.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
