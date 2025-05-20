Image Credit : our own

Leo is ruled by the Sun. Leos are natural leaders, confident, strong, and creative. Their hard work and dedication lead them to success in any endeavor. Confidence plays a key role in achieving their goals. Even when their confidence wavers, they quickly regain it and strive for victory. Leos are also known for their foresight.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.