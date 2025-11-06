Mercury-Saturn Conjunction 2025: These Signs to Receive a Windfall of Luck and Success
The planet Mercury will be in Anuradha Nakshatra until November 20. This Mercury-Saturn conjunction will prove to be very beneficial for people of 3 specific zodiac signs, bringing them luck and prosperity.
Mercury-Saturn
In astrology, Mercury governs intelligence, communication, and logic. Its transit directly impacts thought and finances. Mercury is in Saturn's Anuradha Nakshatra until Nov 20, bringing luck.
Gemini
This Mercury transit brings progress and success for Gemini. Your speech will be sweeter and your personality more charming. Business plans will succeed, and pending tasks will get done.
Virgo
Mercury is the ruler of Virgo, so its transit in Anuradha Nakshatra is especially lucky. Employees might get a promotion or a raise. Business owners will find profitable opportunities.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, Mercury's transit in Anuradha Nakshatra boosts financial stability and confidence. Old plans will succeed, and new business expansion opportunities will open up.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.