Mercury Retrograde Brings Financial Luck to 3 Zodiac Signs This September
Discover the September 2025 money horoscope as Mercury goes retrograde on the 30th, bringing financial luck to three zodiac signs. Find out if you’re among the fortunate who could hit the jackpot with potential gains and prosperity this month!
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Mercury
Each planet has its own specialty. Some planets change only their sign and constellation. Some planets move directly on their own. Some revolve around the sun. Depending on how they rotate, they affect some zodiac signs. Mercury will be retrograde in the south direction on September 30, 2025.
Image Credit : Getty
Aries
Mercury retrograde is great for Aries. They'll be happy and could see a financial boost. Work goes smoothly, and money may flow by September's end. Health improves, and those in politics might see increased fame.
Image Credit : Getty
Libra
Libras could see improved finances and unexpected income during Mercury retrograde. It's wise to invest or save this money. They might also see work benefits and improved family relationships.
Image Credit : Getty
Pisces
Pisces can expect a happy married life. Be careful in conversations to avoid issues. Work will yield good results, especially if you avoid impulsive decisions. Financial gains are also likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
