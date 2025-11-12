Mercury Combust in Scorpio: 3 Zodiac Signs Set for Major Business Success
Mercury Transit Predictions: On Nov 12, 2025, Mercury becomes combust in Scorpio. Discover the lucky zodiac signs that will benefit from this astrological event. Find out more in this post.
Mercury Combust in Scorpio
In astrology, Mercury is a key planet for smarts, talk, and business. Combust is when it gets close to the Sun. With Mercury combust in Scorpio, some signs get super lucky.
Capricorn
Mercury is combust in your 11th house of profits. Your income will soar, and you'll save more. Long-held wishes come true, and job seekers may find great opportunities.
Pisces
Mercury is combust in your 9th house of luck. Long-stalled projects will finish. Students will ace studies, and family issues will resolve. Luck is totally on your side.
Virgo
Mercury combusts in Virgo's 3rd house, easing your workload and stress. Businesses will find profit, and students will succeed. Family harmony improves.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.