Today's Horoscope November 12, 2025: Jupiter turns retrograde in Cancer. A Grahan Dosh forms with Ketu and Moon in Leo, affecting all zodiac signs. Read today's detailed horoscope to know more.

Horoscope for November 12, 2025: On November 12, 2025, Aries people will get success, along with a surprise. Taurus people should avoid illegal activities and take care of their health. Gemini people should drive carefully, as they might get into a dispute. Cancer people will find employment and also get help from brothers. Find out how the day will be for each zodiac sign ahead?

Aries Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign will find success in education. There are chances of promotion in the job. Financial matters will be in your favor. You will be successful in saving money. Health will be better than before. You might get a nice surprise from your partner.

Taurus Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign should stay away from illegal activities, or they might have to deal with court cases. The burden of responsibilities will be heavy on you. You may have to take risks in important tasks. You might get caught in a moral dilemma in some matter. Take special care of your health.

Gemini Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign might get caught in an old dispute. You will not be able to decide on doing something new. Be careful while driving. Control your speech, or you might have a dispute with someone. Some bad news could increase your tension.

Cancer Horoscope November 12, 2025

The unemployed of this sign may find a job. You will get help from friends and brothers. You will be happy to meet old friends. The day is auspicious for students; they will get the full reward for their hard work. There are signs of receiving good news from the children's side.

Leo Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign should not make any big decisions without thinking. Officials will be angry about something. The business situation will also not be good. An argument is possible between husband and wife over something. Being too stubborn can increase your troubles.

Virgo Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign will be active in social work today. There are also chances of financial gain. Do not trust anyone blindly. Speaking too much is not good for you. Love life matters can get complicated. Students will get less reward for their hard work.

Libra Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign can get entangled in disputes. Be careful in every task. Carelessness will be costly. Mother's health may deteriorate. If you are aggressive, most of your work can be spoiled. A sudden large expense will disrupt your budget.

Scorpio Horoscope November 12, 2025

Today you can express your feelings to your lover. You might get a surprise in matters of romance. People can get their work done by you by speaking sweetly. The benefits of past work will be reaped today. Health will improve significantly.

Sagittarius Horoscope November 12, 2025

This sign's inclination towards the opposite gender will be higher. You might also receive some good news. Property-related matters can be resolved. You will get help from people around you. From a financial perspective, today is also better for you.

Capricorn Horoscope November 12, 2025

The day is good for job-related matters. You will benefit from old investments today. You will get a chance to spend time with family. Health may improve from before. Old disputes can be resolved with the help of your mother. You will have the support of your brothers.

Aquarius Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign will hear some bad news today, which may increase their tension. Make decisions in legal matters thoughtfully. Hasty decisions can lead to big losses. You might be a bit more aggressive today.

Pisces Horoscope November 12, 2025

People of this sign will get respect in society. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Planned tasks will be completed on time today. You might go to a party with friends. You will be happy to get your favorite food. You will be happy with your child's achievement.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.