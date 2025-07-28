Mercury Combust: Challenges for Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
When a planet is combust, it doesn't yield good results. Recently, Mercury has become combust in Cancer.
In astrology, a planet becoming combust means it's weakened. This happens when it gets too close to the Sun, losing its light and strength. A combust planet doesn't give good results. Mercury has recently become combust in Cancer, impacting some zodiac signs. This combustion will last until August 9th. Let's see which signs will be affected and how...
1.Gemini
Mercury's combustion will significantly impact Gemini. During this time, Geminis should control their spending as expenses might increase. Family members could face health issues, so caution is advised. Career challenges are also possible.
2.Cancer
Mercury's combustion will also significantly affect Cancer. Government-related work may be hampered. Self-confidence could decrease. Enemies might plot to damage your reputation. Your comforts may be reduced.
3.Virgo
For Virgos, Mercury is in a profitable position. You may have to work harder to earn money. You'll need some effort to achieve desired results. Maintain contentment. Be cautious in property matters. You might have to wait for the desired success.
4.Scorpio
Scorpios need to be patient as Mercury is in a waning phase. You'll have to work hard to turn luck in your favor. You're likely to get average results. Disputes with your father may arise. Make business decisions carefully.
5.Capricorn
For Capricorns, Mercury's retrograde might create problems. There could be disagreements with your spouse. Choose your words wisely as differences might escalate. If you're in a partnership business, think carefully before making important decisions.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.