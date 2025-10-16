Mars Transits Saturn's Nakshatra, Property Purchase Yoga for 3 Zodiacs After Diwali
After Diwali, Mars transits into Saturn's nakshatra, a rare astrological event. This planetary shift is set to bring immense luck, wealth, and property-buying opportunities for three specific zodiac signs.
November
After Diwali, in November 2025, Mars enters Anuradha nakshatra, ruled by Saturn. This rare transit, happening after 10 years, will bring luck to certain zodiac signs.
Libra
This Mars transit is great for Libra. Expect unexpected money and good news. Your hard work will pay off with a promotion or raise. Your confidence will grow, and family life will be happy.
Capricorn
The Mars transit is lucky for Capricorn. You might buy a new vehicle or property. It's a good time to invest. Your wealth will grow, and your financial situation will get better.
Gemini
Gemini will see positive results from this Mars transit. Your confidence will soar, and old debts will be cleared. Your dream of buying a new home or land could come true.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.