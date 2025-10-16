5 Planets Create Raja Yoga for 6 Zodiac Signs Until November; Are You One of Them?
Planetary transit from October 16 to November 16 brings luck. Five planets bless six zodiac signs, granting them Raja Yoga until November. Discover which signs will experience this great fortune and prosperity.
Aries
For Aries, the combined influence of Jupiter, Mars, the Sun, Venus, and Rahu will prove highly favourable. Your efforts are likely to bring successful results, health will see noticeable improvement, and income may steadily rise day by day.
Taurus
For Taurus, the favourable alignment of Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn brings promising opportunities. There is a strong possibility of sudden financial gains. Salary increments are likely, and business ventures may yield significant profits.
Cancer
Leo
Libra
Capricorn
For Capricorn, Saturn, Mars, Sun, Mercury, and Venus are in favorable transit. Planned tasks will be completed, and you'll succeed in your efforts. Income will increase.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.