Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Challenges Ahead for 5 Zodiac Signs
According to astrology, Mars and Mercury are enemy planets. Their conjunction will bring inauspicious results for people of 5 zodiac signs.
On July 28, Mars enters Virgo. This creates a conjunction between Mars and Mercury. According to astrology, Mars and Mercury are enemy planets. Their conjunction will give unfavorable results for 5 zodiac signs. From job to financial situation, they will have to face many losses.
Gemini
Geminis will face financial losses due to Mars' transit. Expenses will increase. Money will be spent on unnecessary things. There will be unrest at home. There will be an irritating atmosphere at work. Disputes with relatives may arise.
Libra
Libras will have more expenses than income. Health will not cooperate. They should be very careful about food. There will be a turbulent situation at home and abroad. Work pressure will increase. Competitors will give tough competition.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians will face challenges in their professional lives due to the Mars-Mercury conjunction. They will have to work harder. It is best to stay away from office politics. Hard work will not bring the desired results.
Capricorn
This time is not so good for Capricorns. People of this zodiac sign should avoid traveling. They have to work very carefully. There is a possibility of injuries. If you are patient, this time will pass easily.
Pisces
Pisceans may face losses in partnership businesses. Or the partnership may end. Problems can also arise in married life. It is best to act with patience and understanding. It is good for you to stay away from conflicts.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.