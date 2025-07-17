Starting July 16th, the Sun transits into Cancer. This shift could bring challenging times for five zodiac signs.

According to astrology, the Sun changes zodiac signs every month. From July 16th, the Sun will transit into Cancer. This transit is considered significant. The Sun's entry into Cancer, the Moon's sign, will create turbulence in the lives of some zodiac signs. During this transit, certain signs may face various challenges. The Sun will remain in Cancer until August 17th, so people of this sign should proceed cautiously in their financial dealings.

Aries

The Sun's transit will impact the fourth house of Aries. This transit can cause instability in family life, fluctuations in health, and property-related disputes. Workload at the workplace may increase, leading to mental stress. To avoid the Sun's adverse effects, chant the mantra 'Om Suryaya Namah' 108 times daily.

Gemini

The Sun's transit will affect the second house of Gemini. During this time, be cautious in financial matters, as unnecessary expenses may increase. Harsh words can cause tension in relationships. Be mindful of health issues. To mitigate the Sun's negative effects, donate wheat or jaggery to the needy and recite the mantra 'Om Dhrune Suryaya Namah'.

Sagittarius

The Sun's transit is considered inauspicious for Sagittarius. Health problems, especially related to the stomach or skin, may arise during this period. You might face financial losses and stress at work. Be extra cautious while traveling. To avoid the Sun's adverse effects, recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra daily.

Capricorn

The Sun's transit will impact the seventh house of Capricorn. This transit indicates tension in married life and disagreements in partnerships. There is a possibility of losses in business. Problems related to joints or bones may occur. To receive the Sun's blessings, worship the Surya Yantra daily and donate jaggery on Sundays.

Scorpio

The Sun's transit will affect the ninth house of Scorpio. People of this sign will experience mixed results, but in some cases, the outcomes may prove unfavorable. Tension with superiors at the workplace can create problems at work. Be cautious in financial matters until August 17th. Offer milk or water to a Shivalinga daily.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.