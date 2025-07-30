Mars-Ketu Conjunction Ends: Positive Changes for Leo, Libra, Scorpio, and Cancer
According to astrology, the conjunction of Mars and Ketu is generally considered inauspicious. The end of this conjunction is said to bring good changes for some zodiac signs. Let's see about that in this post.
According to astrology, the conjunction of planets has a great impact on one's life. When two planets conjoin or separate, it can bring good fortune to some zodiac signs and bad results to some. In that way, the conjunction of Mars and Ketu ends from July 29, 2025. Mars is the planet that signifies courage, energy, anger, land, sibling relationships, accidents. Ketu is the planet that signifies wisdom, spirituality, salvation, separations, obstacles, confusion, accidents. When these two planets combine, they can give some positive and some negative results. When this conjunction ends, its negative effects are expected to decrease.
1. Leo
Leo is the first among the zodiac signs that will benefit from the end of the Mars-Ketu conjunction. Due to this conjunction, the problems faced by Leos so far are going to end. Differences of opinion and problems with the spouse will go away and the relationship will strengthen. Harmony will prevail in the family. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Obstacles faced so far in business will be removed and new opportunities will arise. Progress will happen at work. Good news like promotion, salary increase will come looking for you. In terms of health, health will improve. Mental struggles will decrease, peace and clarity will be born. Confidence will increase.
2. Libra
For Libras, the end of the Mars-Ketu conjunction will bring positive changes in personal life and financially. Losses incurred in business will be recovered and income will double. There will be an increase in income. Financial situation will improve. There is a possibility of good profit from previous investments. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Good news will come from children. Progress can be seen in children's education and development. Good relations will develop with friends and social circle. Respect in society will improve. New contacts will bring benefits in life.
3. Scorpio
For Scorpios, the end of the Mars-Ketu conjunction will create Guj Yoga and give excellent results. Scorpios will succeed in all their endeavors. Pending works will be completed successfully. There is a possibility of getting good results and financial benefits through travel. Support of higher officials and colleagues will be available at work. Chances of salary increase and promotion will be bright. Confidence and courage will increase. You can showcase your talents and progress. Married life will be very good.
4. Cancer
Cancerians will get unexpected financial benefits due to the end of the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. All the things undertaken will be successful. There is a possibility of good progress in business and work, and income will increase. There will be an opportunity to undertake long distance travel. These trips will bring good financial benefits. Those who have been suffering from mental stress will get relief. Physical health will improve. The problems prevailing in the family will go away and a smooth environment will be created. There is a possibility of auspicious events happening at home.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.