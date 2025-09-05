Mars Transit in Libra on September 13, 2025: How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign
Mars transits into Libra on September 13, 2025, bringing shifts in energy for all zodiac signs. This celestial movement may impact relationships, career paths, and health. Find out which signs will be most affected and how to navigate the changes.
On September 13, 2025, at 9:34 PM, Mars transits from Virgo to Libra, staying until October 26, 2025. Being the ruler of Aries and Scorpio, Mars is exalted in Capricorn and debilitated in Cancer. Some zodiac signs might face challenges due to this transit.
Aries
Mars rules Aries, but since Libra is its enemy sign, this transit might bring tension, misunderstandings, and arguments in relationships. There's also a possibility of disagreements or losses in business partnerships. Health-wise, stomach or urinary issues might bother you. Mars' 7th aspect falls on the 1st house, potentially lowering self-confidence and increasing irritability.
Cancer
Mars' strong energy could create tension within the family. Property disputes or housewarming plans might get delayed. Chest, lung, or heart-related problems could affect your health. Cancer is Mars' debilitated sign, making this transit more challenging.
Libra
This transit could lead to irritability, anger, and hasty decisions. There might be a risk of headaches, high blood pressure, or injuries. Mars' 7th aspect falls on the 7th house, increasing tension with your spouse or business partner. The animosity between Venus and Mars could heighten mental and physical stress.
Capricorn
Mars' hostility could cause excessive pressure at work, disagreements with superiors, or difficulties in competition. Joint pain or fatigue might trouble you. This transit could trigger excessive ambition, leading to wrong decisions.
Pisces
This transit is linked to mystery, change, and uncertainty. It might bring financial losses, unnecessary expenses, or risks in investments. It could also bring mental stress, anxiety, and sudden health issues, especially related to blood or muscles. While Jupiter, Pisces' ruler, and Mars are friends, Mars' debilitation in Libra will have a negative impact.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.