Kuber's Treasure Yoga to Bless 3 Zodiac Signs with Wealth Before Diwali 2025
Discover how Kuber's Treasure Yoga will bring wealth and prosperity to three zodiac signs before Diwali 2025. Learn about the impact of Sun and Mars conjunction and its auspicious effects.
Aditya Mangal Rajyoga
According to Vedic astrology, planetary transits in October bring Lakshmi's blessings before Diwali. On October 17, 2025, a powerful Rajyoga forms, which is very auspicious. Aditya Mangal Rajyoga, formed by the conjunction of Sun and Mars in Libra, brings wealth, prosperity, and happiness.
Aries
Aries is ruled by Mars, and Aditya Mangal Rajyoga, formed by the conjunction of Sun and Mars, is very beneficial for Aries. Pending work will be completed. This time is especially auspicious for business people. There will be substantial income and success at work. Happiness will prevail in the family.
Taurus
Aditya Mangal Yoga, formed by the conjunction of Mars and Sun, will be beneficial for Taurus. Results of exams, interviews, and disputes will be in your favor. Old ailments will be cured. You'll get a new job and achieve great success in your career. You'll be lucky in every endeavor.
Libra
As Mars and Sun conjunct in Libra, Aditya Mangal Rajyoga is forming, greatly benefiting Libra. Bank balance will increase due to pending payments. Income will come from new sources. You might take a long journey, which will be very advantageous.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
