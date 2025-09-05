Image Credit : Getty

As Mars and Sun conjunct in Libra, Aditya Mangal Rajyoga is forming, greatly benefiting Libra. Bank balance will increase due to pending payments. Income will come from new sources. You might take a long journey, which will be very advantageous.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.