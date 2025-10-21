Numerology Reveals Birth Dates Blessed by Goddess Lakshmi; Is Yours One of Them?
According to numerology, certain birth dates are considered lucky. People born on these specific dates are believed to receive the immense blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring wealth and prosperity. Find out if your birth date is one of them.
Radix Number 2
People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month have Radix number 2. They often experience significant professional growth and are likely to find love easily. A positive attitude plays a crucial role in their success. Their lucky colour is white, and the number 2 is considered especially fortunate for them. Financial stability generally follows them, with little risk of monetary shortages.
Radix Number 3
Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, and 30th of any month have the Radix number 3. They achieve all kinds of financial success. Investments and profits come together. Life is full of love. Their lucky number is seven, and their lucky color is pink.
Radix Number 4
People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st of any month have the Radix number 4. They are blessed with prosperity. They find new sources of income and enjoy good health. Your lucky number is 3, and your lucky color is yellow.
Radix Number 6
Those born on the 6th, 15th, and 24th of any month have the Radix number 6. They have a wonderful time with their families, with love and happiness at home. They see huge career growth and financial gains, receiving a lot of money. Their lucky number is 5, and their lucky color is blue.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.