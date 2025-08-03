Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

A long-term friendship might turn into romance today. This will elevate your spirit and imagination. Nurture your love. Avoid disagreements as much as possible and resolve them through discussion.

Taurus:

Today, you'll meet someone new who secretly admires you. They might invite you for coffee. Watch your relationship take a new turn. Surprisingly, you'll connect with them on the first day, potentially leading to something special in the future. Enjoy the opportunity.