Image Credit : Getty

Aries: It's a tough time for your dad, so lend him your support. Spending time with siblings and sharing a meal will boost your spirits. Your chemistry with your sweetheart is amazing – understanding each other without words is a sign of true love. Today's a good day for new relationships. Planetary shifts are happening, making your day exciting.

Taurus: A new relationship is on the horizon, so pay attention to your looks and personality. If a relationship isn't bringing you joy, it's okay to let it go. Remember, relationships take effort from both sides. Today, you'll balance responsibility and your heart. Your loved one might need your help. Everyone will admire your honesty, but take care of your health. Appreciate your partner, make them feel good, and brighten their day.