Image Credit : stockPhoto

Aries: Ganesha says success in tough tasks brings joy. Times are favorable. Organize your work and plan property or vehicle purchases. Your work style will be praised. Control impulsiveness and generosity. Expenses will rise with income. A relative's health may cause concern. Business activities will run smoothly. Marital harmony prevails. Knee and joint pain may bother you.

Taurus: Ganesha says simplicity brings order. Maintain a good budget. Favorable times are ahead, and your work will be appreciated. Beware of bad advice and potential reputational damage. Avoid being deceived. Laziness may hinder important tasks. Avoid major business decisions now. Marital bliss and a peaceful home life are indicated. Minor health issues may arise.