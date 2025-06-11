Lord Shiva's Blessing: Birth Dates Associated with Happiness and Prosperity
According to numerology, out of the root numbers 1 to 9, there are 3 root numbers that are very dear to Lord Mahadev. People born with these root numbers are blessed by Shiva.
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 12:44 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
Root number
According to numerology, a person's root number is determined by their birth date. From this root number, information about their life and future can be obtained.
Image Credit : Getty
People born on the 5th, 14th, and 23rd
People born on the 5th, 14th, and 23rd have the root number 5. This number is related to the planet Mercury. People born on these dates are intelligent, good at communication, and social.
Image Credit : Getty
People born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th
People born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th have the root number 7. This number is related to Ketu. Such people are spiritual, mysterious, and calm in nature.
Image Credit : our own
People born on the 9th, 18th, and 27th
People born on the 9th, 18th, and 27th have the root number 9. This number is related to Mars. These people are adventurous, have a fighting spirit, and are fearless by nature.
