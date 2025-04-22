5 zodiac signs that are Lord Shiva’s favorites, according to astrology
Shiva protects his devotees in all ways, but he shows special grace to devotees belonging to these 5 zodiac signs.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 10:25 AM
2 Min read
According to astrology, anyone who worships Shiva with faith receives the blessings of Mother Parvati and Bholenath, but among the 12 zodiac signs, there are some who always have the grace of Mahadev, the god of gods. Learn about those lucky zodiac signs.
According to Vedic astrology, people born under the sign of Aries have the special grace of Shiva. Due to Shiva's grace, people born under this zodiac sign get quick relief from troubles and achieve good success in every endeavor. By the grace of Shiva, Aries people get success in career and business. It is believed that Shiva is very pleased with the people of this zodiac.
Taurus is also one of Shiva's favorite zodiac signs. Since the people of this zodiac have the special grace of Shiva, it is believed that they get all kinds of material comforts in life. There is also a possibility of sudden financial gain. The financial situation is good.
The lord of Cancer is the Moon, the moon that Shiva holds on his head. It is believed that people born under this zodiac sign get respect and fame by worshiping Shiva. The financial situation is also strong.
Aquarius is also one of Shiva's favorite zodiac signs. The lord of Aquarius is Shani Dev and these people are also dear to Shiva. Aquarians are truthful, honest and do good to others. Therefore, Shiva is pleased with them and they experience immense respect, honor, happiness and prosperity in life. They get good work, prestige and good profit in business.
The lord of Capricorn is Shani Maharaj. Saturn considers Shiva as his worshiper and Saturn cannot even harm those who worship Shiva. People of this zodiac are protected by Shiva himself in times of trouble.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
