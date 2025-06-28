Kitchen Vastu Tips: Avoid placing these items upside down for positive energy
Vastu principles apply to all parts of the house, including the kitchen. Unknowingly placing items incorrectly can impact finances and happiness. Even the placement of utensils plays a crucial role.
| Published : Jun 28 2025, 10:45 AM
3 Min read
Why is kitchen vastu important?
The kitchen is where food is prepared, nourishing our bodies and minds. Vastu Shastra considers the kitchen the 'Agni Moolai' (fire corner) of a home, directly linked to health, wealth, and family well-being. A poorly designed kitchen can attract negative energy, leading to health issues, financial troubles, unnecessary expenses, and family disputes. Proper Vastu ensures positive energy flow, promoting prosperity, unity, and health. The kitchen should ideally be in the southeast (Agni Moolai), the fire's direction. A northeast kitchen can cause financial problems and family conflicts.
Oil Bottles:
Oil bottles, especially those containing sesame oil, ghee, or cooking oil, should be kept upright, clean, and sealed to prevent spills. Oil represents Venus, the planet of wealth, prosperity, luxury, and relationships. Upside-down or open oil bottles can lead to financial loss, unnecessary expenses, and relationship issues, especially between spouses.
Salt Jars:
Salt, associated with Mahalakshmi and wealth, should be stored upright, clean, dry, and airtight. Glass or ceramic jars are preferred over plastic. Inverting salt jars can severely impact wealth, leading to financial shortages, debts, and business stagnation. It can also cause mental stress, anxiety, and health problems, especially bone-related issues.
Grain Containers:
Containers for rice, lentils, and wheat should be kept upright and full, refilled before emptying. Keep them covered and pest-free. Grains represent Annapurna, signifying food security and wealth. Storing them upside down, empty, or open can lead to food shortages, poverty, and hardship.
Milk Pots:
Milk, associated with the moon, represents peace, motherhood, and emotional balance. Milk pots, especially with boiled milk, should be kept upright and covered. Inverting or leaving them open can create restlessness, confusion, stress, and relationship issues, particularly between mother and child. The moon's negative influence can disrupt mental peace.
Garlic/Onion Basket:
Garlic and onions, typically stored in baskets, should be kept upright, dry, and well-ventilated, preventing scattering or inversion. Storing them upside down or scattered increases negative energy, leading to illnesses and health problems. It can also attract negative forces.
Empty Utensils/Plates:
Avoid storing empty utensils upside down. Keep them clean, upright, and dried if needed. Wash and stack dishes after meals. Inverted empty utensils can cause financial shortages and unnecessary expenses, leading to feelings of emptiness and discouragement. Empty utensils symbolize poverty.
Other Vastu Tips:
Place the stove in the southeast corner's east section. Face east while cooking for health and prosperity. The water tank or tap should be in the northeast, away from the stove (at least 3-4 feet apart or separated by a wooden barrier). Place the trash can in the northwest or south corner, always covered. Keep the kitchen clean, organized, and well-lit to attract positive energy and prevent illnesses. Clean the floor after cooking.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
