4 5

Image Credit : Asianet News

Sagittarius

The lord of Sagittarius is Jupiter, so the influence of this Yoga will be especially important for this zodiac sign. There is a possibility of getting a new direction in career during this time. You will be able to see your work from a new perspective. Possibilities like foreign travel, higher education, or scholarships are strong. Long-pending works will gain momentum, and if any legal matter is pending, a solution can be found in it. Your image will emerge as an experienced, thoughtful, and guiding person.