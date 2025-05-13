Jupiter Transit 2025: 5 Zodiac Signs to Get Lucky in Career and Money
Jupiter Transit 2025: Jupiter, the teacher of the gods, will enter Gemini on May 14th. This happens every 12 years as Jupiter changes signs. This transit could bring good fortune to 5 zodiac signs.
| Published : May 13 2025, 03:25 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Twitter
Jupiter Horoscope 2025
Jupiter Horoscope 2025: In astrology, Jupiter is considered an auspicious planet. On Wednesday, May 14th, this planet will move from Taurus to Gemini. This happens every 12 years as it changes signs annually, completing its zodiac cycle in 12 years. This transit will affect all zodiac signs, with 5 experiencing the most beneficial impact.
26
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries: Impact of Jupiter's Transit
Aries individuals will likely benefit most from this transit, experiencing a career boost. Existing job troubles may resolve, and planned tasks will complete on time. Business deals are possible, with support from experienced individuals. Benefits from government schemes are also likely.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini: Impact of Jupiter's Transit
Geminis will be inclined towards religious activities and may visit holy places. Family support could lead to property purchases. Health issues may improve, and there's a possibility of acquiring a new vehicle. Those involved in the stock market may see gains.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Virgo: Impact of Jupiter's Transit
Virgos will find happiness through children and may start a new business with guidance from experienced people. Long-pending tasks will gain momentum. Eligible marriage proposals may arise for singles, and the unemployed may find jobs. Good news and travel opportunities with friends are also anticipated.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Sagittarius: Impact of Jupiter's Transit
Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarians will experience significant financial gains and increased bank balances. Legal disputes may resolve in their favor. They'll seek peace through religious activities and benefit from past investments.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Pisces: Impact of Jupiter's Transit
Also ruled by Jupiter, Pisceans may see improvements in their marital life. Eligible marriage proposals are likely. Decisions made now will yield positive future results. Students will reap the rewards of their hard work.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories