Mercury's Blessing on 5 Zodiac Signs Until August 11th! Are You One of Them?
Mercury is retrograding in Cancer. This retrograde will bring positive results for some zodiac signs. Find out which zodiac signs will benefit from Mercury retrograde.
Mercury Retrograde Horoscope: Mercury, the prince of planets, started its retrograde in Cancer on July 18. Mercury retrograde means backward motion. Mercury will remain in retrograde for about 24 days and will turn direct on August 11. According to astrology, the results of Mercury retrograde depend on the planet's position in the horoscope.
According to astrological calculations, five lucky zodiac signs can get positive results from Mercury's retrograde position. Mercury's retrograde motion can solve the financial, professional, and personal life problems of people of these zodiac signs. Find out which zodiac signs will benefit from Mercury retrograde.
Scorpio: With Mercury in retrograde, Scorpios can get good results. Your family life will be good during this time. You will spend quality time with your spouse and children. You may get progress in your work. You may get some good news.
Libra: Mercury retrograde can prove beneficial for Libras. During this time, your material comforts may increase. There are strong chances of buying land, property, and vehicles. You will get success in your work. Life will be enjoyable.
Pisces: Mercury retrograde can prove beneficial for Pisceans. During this period, luck will support you. Fortunately, some work will also be completed. You will participate in religious activities. Pending work may be completed.
Aries: With Mercury retrograde, Aries will get good job opportunities. The path of progress in business will open. Family relations will strengthen. New sources of income will be created, and money will also come from old sources. Confidence will increase.
Capricorn: Capricorns will get auspicious results during Mercury's retrograde phase. During this time, you will get positive results in your personal and professional life. Speech will be sweet. You will get support from your spouse. Businessmen will get new opportunities.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.