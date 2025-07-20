Image Credit : Asianet News

Capricorn: Capricorns will get auspicious results during Mercury's retrograde phase. During this time, you will get positive results in your personal and professional life. Speech will be sweet. You will get support from your spouse. Businessmen will get new opportunities.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.