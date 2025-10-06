Gemini to Libra: Jupiter's Retrograde Brings Good Times for These Zodiac Signs
Jupiter will go retrograde at the end of 2025, bringing positive changes for three lucky zodiac signs. According to astrology, this celestial shift may bring wealth, honour, and new opportunities. Find out if your sign is among those set to benefit.
Jupiter
In Vedic astrology, Jupiter represents wisdom, wealth, and recognition. Its movements greatly influence life events. At the end of 2025, Jupiter will turn retrograde in Gemini, offering unique benefits to certain zodiac signs.
Gemini
For Gemini, Jupiter’s retrograde brings promising developments. It enhances your honour and reputation, while support from others will grow. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals, and long-standing property matters could finally be resolved.
Virgo
For Virgo, Jupiter’s retrograde brings positive momentum in career and professional life. This phase may open doors to promotions and recognition. Business ventures are likely to see gains, and personal relationships will grow stronger and more supportive.
Libra
For Libra, Jupiter’s retrograde in the ninth house ushers in a wave of good fortune. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed successfully, finances will see improvement, and a sense of peace and harmony will prevail in family life.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.