Kala Yog in October: Which 5 Zodiac Signs Will Shine with Luck and Prosperity?
Kala Yog 2025 forms between October 6 and 12 due to the transit of Venus and Moon. This auspicious yoga brings unexpected success, financial gains, and career progress, especially benefiting five lucky zodiac signs.
Image Credit : Getty
Kala Yoga
In October, the planets undergo significant shifts. Between October 6 and 12, Venus in Leo and the Moon in Aquarius combine to form Kala Yoga, bringing luck, success, and honour to specific zodiac signs.
Image Credit : Getty
Aries
- You'll see progress in your personal and professional life.
- Chance of promotion at work, possibility of a new job in a new place.
- High chance of profit from business deals.
- Good time to invest in land, buildings, and properties.
Image Credit : Getty
Leo
- Freedom from court cases, with a verdict likely in your favor.
- Those preparing to work or study abroad will hear good news.
- Enemies in your business/career will be defeated.
- Peace and happiness in family and professional life.
- Be careful before signing a new job or contract.
Image Credit : Getty
Libra
- Promotion and more responsibilities will come your way at work.
- Expected profits will arrive on time.
- Your stuck money will be returned, and financial problems will disappear.
- You might get money through ancestral properties.
- Possibility of foreign or long-distance travel.
Image Credit : Getty
Scorpio
- Women will achieve significant success at work.
- Good profits for business people, relief from small debts.
- Improvement in physical health, peace of mind. Marriage prospects are high.
- You will hear happy news from children.
- The relationship with your partner will deepen.
Image Credit : Getty
Sagittarius
- You will win in career competitions, defeating your enemies.
- You will overcome everything and achieve success.
- Family needs will be fulfilled one by one.
- Unnecessary spending will be avoided.
- Full support from your partner.
- Investment in good schemes.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
