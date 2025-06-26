Jupiter-Moon Yoga brings luck to Gemini, Libra, Leo, and Taurus
At the end of June, Jupiter and Moon together create Gajakesari Rajyoga, proving lucky for 4 zodiac signs. Natives may experience unexpected financial gains and great success in job and business.
Currently, Jupiter, the indicator of knowledge, wisdom, religion, luck, and progeny, is placed in Gemini. On June 24th, the Moon, the indicator of the mind, also moved into Gemini. This conjunction of Moon and Jupiter in Gemini, ruled by Mercury, forms Gajakesari Rajyoga. Its influence will last until June 27th.
Gemini: People may receive special benefits from Gajakesari Rajyoga. Financial status will be strong. Happiness may knock on your door. You may get some good news from your children. Unmarried people may get marriage proposals. You may meet big and famous people in society. May participate in religious activities. May get sudden financial gains. Long-term illness can now be cured.
Libra: Gajakesari Rajyoga can prove very beneficial for natives. It will be a good time for employees. You may get new job opportunities. Interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase, you may go on religious pilgrimages. Long pending works can be completed. You may get full support from your family siblings. You can also get good results in the field of education. May get the happiness of children.
Leo: Gajakesari Rajyoga will prove to be no less than a boon for the natives. There may be an increase in luck and a bumper increase in income. There will be immense success in the business field. Traders will get good profits. There are strong chances of increase in income. Financial status will be strong. May benefit from investment. You may get a promotion or a new project at work. Stalled works will gain momentum. New doors of success will open.
Taurus: Gajakesari Rajyoga caused by the conjunction of Jupiter and Moon will be beneficial for the natives. Luck will be completely on your side. Respect in society may increase. Incomplete and pending works will be completed. Family problems may end. You may benefit from ancestral business. Happiness may knock on your door. Employees may get the benefit of salary increase and promotion. Your relationship with your in-laws may strengthen. Interest in religious activities will increase. You may get stuck in money.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.