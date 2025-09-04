Image Credit : Getty

Gajakesari Raja Yoga brings significant benefits to Taurus. Forming in the second house of your chart, it may bring sudden financial gains and opportunities to expand your business. Finances will be strong. Married couples will experience increased love. Your communication skills will bring positive career changes. Planned tasks will succeed. Borrowed money may be returned, and you might repay any outstanding loans.

