Image Credit : Getty

Sagittarius individuals will experience auspicious results from Arthakendra Yoga. They will receive luck's favor. Long-pending tasks will reach completion. Their efficiency will increase. This transit will bring financial benefits. Those aspiring to travel abroad may see their wishes fulfilled. Success is foreseen in education, career, personal life, and family matters.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.