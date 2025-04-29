Jupiter and Venus Transit: A Month of Fortune for 6 Zodiac Signs
Planetary transits influence zodiac signs in astrology. Jupiter and Venus are currently changing constellations. This change will benefit six zodiac signs for a month.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 10:35 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
In astrology, Jupiter and Venus are considered auspicious planets. Jupiter will transit in Mrigashira Nakshatra, and Venus in Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra. This transit of both planets will bring strength to some zodiac signs, especially Dhana Yoga. This yoga will last until the 31st of next month, i.e., May 31st. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from this yoga.
27
Image Credit : our own
1. Taurus... Jupiter is the lord of this sign, and Venus is exalted. The mutual exchange of these two planets favors Taurus. Wealth will increase, and there will be good financial results. Money stuck for a long time will be received. Disputes over property will be resolved favorably. Sudden gains will come through shares and investments. Income in jobs and businesses will increase significantly.
37
Image Credit : our own
Cancer... With Jupiter and Venus, the lords of fortune and profit, exchanging signs, those born under this sign will have opportunities to turn everything they touch into gold. Expect sudden financial gains and promotions. Stock market transactions appear profitable. There is a possibility of purchasing luxury items. There are indications of forming a relationship with a wealthy person.
47
Image Credit : our own
Virgo... Due to the transit of Jupiter and Venus, the lords of the seventh and ninth houses, Virgo natives will receive Lakshmi's grace. Income will increase in many ways. Property-related disputes will be resolved successfully, and property value will increase. Salaries will increase in jobs, and businesses will grow. Relief from key financial problems will be obtained.
57
Image Credit : Freepik
Scorpio... Due to the mutual exchange of Jupiter and Venus, the lords of the fifth and seventh houses, Scorpio natives are assured of career promotions and salary increases. There is a possibility of expansion in businesses. Good opportunities will come to the unemployed. Love relationships will continue sweetly. Wealth status will clearly increase.
67
Image Credit : Freepik
Capricorn... Due to the mutual exchange of auspicious planets Jupiter and Venus, Capricorns will achieve desired growth. Relationships will be formed with wealthy individuals. Salary increases are seen in jobs. Profits will increase in businesses, and investments will yield good results. Share market transactions will be profitable.
77
Image Credit : Freepik
Aquarius... Due to the ongoing mutual exchange between the second and fourth houses, Aquarius natives will gain money in many ways. There is a possibility of sudden financial gain. Small efforts will turn into big successes. Profitable contacts will be made with prominent people. There is a possibility of gaining property from elders. Promotions and salary increases are seen in jobs.
Top Stories