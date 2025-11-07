Astrological Alert: Mercury-Venus Dashanka Yoga Brings Profits for These Zodiac Signs
Starting from 12:21 PM on Friday, November 7, 2025, Mercury and Venus are forming the Dashanka Yoga, a special astrological event promising wealth and success for certain zodiac signs.
Mercury and Venus
On Nov 7, Mercury and Venus form a 36° angle, known as 'Dashanka' in astrology. This happens when the 360° celestial circle is divided by 10, creating this special planetary alignment.
Gemini
This is a great time for Gemini. The Mercury-Venus alignment brings new business and career opportunities. Old investments will pay off, and your hard work will be rewarded.
Virgo
Virgo will greatly benefit from this alignment. Expect a promotion or a big business deal. Your strategic thinking will be sharp, leading to financial gains and new partnerships.
Sagittarius
This is a financially lucky time for Sagittarius. The Mercury-Venus yoga opens doors to new projects and career growth. Your smart approach will solve problems easily.
Scorpio
Scorpio will find this time very beneficial. Great opportunities in business and work are coming. The planetary influence brings financial gain and clear thinking. It's a good time for risks.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.