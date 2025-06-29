Horoscope for June 29, 2025: How will Sunday be for all zodiac signs?
Horoscope for June 29, 2025: Sunday, June 29th, will see some zodiac signs blessed by Shani Dev, bringing them success in all matters, while others may face new challenges. Read on for a detailed daily horoscope.
Aries Horoscope June 29 2025
Your work might be praised today. You could go on a family outing, but drive carefully. Avoid hasty decisions. Think carefully about property disputes. Your health will be better.
Taurus Horoscope June 29 2025
You might feel anxious today. Seek advice before investing. Be mindful of your health. You may find joy in your children. Your love life might be rocky. Don't trust strangers.
Gemini Horoscope June 29 2025
Your plans may succeed today. Unexpected financial gains are possible. You'll have important conversations. Enjoy time with friends. You'll appreciate a good meal. Legal matters may resolve in your favor.
Cancer Horoscope June 29 2025
You might receive good news. A significant task could begin. Your partner's behavior might bother you. A breakup is possible. Your job situation will remain stable.
Leo Horoscope June 29 2025
Your plans may come to fruition. Luck is on your side. An unexpected expense could disrupt your budget. You might need to borrow money. Headaches are possible.
Virgo Horoscope June 29 2025
Avoid interfering in others' affairs to prevent conflicts. Future plans might be delayed. Old ailments could resurface. Your reputation might suffer due to your children.
Libra Horoscope June 29 2025
You might make a big business decision. A promotion is possible. Good news from in-laws is expected. You might attend a religious event. You could benefit from government schemes.
Scorpio Horoscope June 29 2025
A stalled task might be completed. Politicians will benefit. A major business deal is possible. Your job situation might be stressful. Don't neglect your health.
Sagittarius Horoscope June 29 2025
You'll have a chance to help someone, bringing you peace. Enjoy quality time with family. You'll gain respect. Singles might find suitable matches. You might feel tired.
Capricorn Horoscope June 29 2025
It's not a good day for job seekers; you might have to do unwanted tasks. Conflicts are possible. You'll worry about your children. Your mother's health might require attention. Partnership businesses might face losses.
Aquarius Horoscope June 29 2025
It's a mixed day for your career. You might start a new venture. You could recover loaned money. Friends will help you. Concerns about your children's future will ease. Elder's advice will be valuable.
Pisces Horoscope June 29 2025
It's a good day for employed people. An old plan might succeed. Travel could bring financial gains. Your business partner will be supportive. Students will achieve desired results. Watch your diet to avoid indigestion.
