Sukra Peyarchi 2026: 5 Zodiac Signs Set for Comfort and Prosperity
Sukra Thisai begins in January 2026, marking Venus’s transit. Five zodiac signs are set to receive major blessings, including comfort, prosperity, and gains like a house, car, or bungalow, as per astrology.
Sukra Peyarchi 2026 Palangal - Venus Transit 2026
Gemini
Capricorn
Taurus
Libra
Virgo
For Virgo, Venus transits to the 5th house. Those seeking children may receive good news. Love may lead to marriage. Unexpected profits from investments are possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
