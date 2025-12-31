- Home
Sun Transit Predictions: In January 2026, the Sun transits to Thiruvonam Nakshatra. This post explores the zodiac signs that will benefit from this stellar transit, especially for career and government job prospects.
Sun Transit in Thiruvonam Nakshatra 2026
According to astrological calculations, on Jan 24, 2026, the Sun transits from Uthiradam to Thiruvonam nakshatra in Capricorn. The Sun will be in Thiruvonam until Feb 6, 2026.
Aries
The Sun transits your 10th house of career. Aries natives will get new responsibilities and promotions. Your social status will rise. Students preparing for government exams will succeed.
Taurus
The Sun transits your 9th house of fortune. Luck will shine for Taurus natives. Delayed tasks will be completed. You might get powerful positions and paternal support or property.
Leo
The Sun, your ruling planet, enters the 6th house. Your personality will improve. You'll defeat enemies. Those seeking government jobs will succeed. Health improves and debts reduce.
Virgo
The Sun in your 5th house boosts creativity. You'll handle tough tasks smartly. Good news from children is likely. Gains from stocks and investments. Your ideas will be valued at work.
Capricorn
The Sun in your 1st house boosts self-confidence. Your leadership skills will shine. It's a good time to start a new business. You'll succeed in all your ventures.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
