This Holi 2026, two powerful Rajyogs - Budhaditya and Shukraditya - form in Aquarius, bringing double benefits for four zodiac signs. Expect money gains, good luck, and fortune during celebrations on March 3.
Holi 2026 Horoscope
This year, we'll celebrate Holi on Tuesday, March 3. Two powerful Rajyogs are forming in Aquarius (Kumbh rashi), which will benefit four zodiac signs. Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Nalin Sharma, says that Sun, Mercury, and Venus will be together in Aquarius. This creates two Rajyogs: Budhaditya (Sun-Mercury) and Shukraditya (Sun-Venus). These will be active during Holi, bringing major luck for some. Let's find out which signs these are.
Aries will get financial benefits
People of this sign will have luck on their side. You might get back your stuck money. If you invested somewhere earlier, you can expect profits now. Things in your love life might turn in your favour. All your planned work will get done on time. Your children could achieve something big. You might also hear some good news from your in-laws.
Leo's bank balance will increase
Libra's luck will shine
Sagittarius will get a promotion
Those from this sign who are in a job might get a promotion. And if you're looking for a job, you could land your dream role. You'll get to eat your favourite dishes. An ancestral property issue might get sorted, which will solve your money problems. You'll get support from your mother's side of the family. You will also find success in any court-related matters. Any ongoing health problem could also get better.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
