Today's February 26 horoscope predicts a good day for new ventures, but advises caution in love and health. Check your full zodiac forecast to plan your day and make informed decisions.

Looking for insights on your day? Our February 26 Rashifal offers a quick glance at what the stars have in store. From career opportunities to love and health tips, find out how to make the most of today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries:

Looks like there might be some trouble in your love life. It's not a great time for basic studies. You might have some back pain issues. A family trip could be on the cards. Even after working hard all day, your financial situation might not improve much. Your married life, however, will be happy. A good deed you plan for the afternoon might not work out. You could finally get relief from a long-standing illness. Being lazy at work could cause a lot of damage. You might lose out by hoping for extra gains. You can expect some help from your children.

Taurus:

You might have a disagreement for not fulfilling your mother's responsibilities. You'll feel happy after doing something for the poor. There could be some good news in your business. Worries about your blood pressure might increase. Don't lend money to anyone. It's best to avoid arguments. You need to pay special attention to what your elders say. Household expenses might go up. If you give up on your music practice, it could be a problem. The time is not favourable for higher education. Too much anger could lead to fights in the family.

Gemini:

Today, you need to do everything very carefully; a small mistake could lead to a big loss. You might have a pointless argument with your parents. You may have to help your in-laws. It looks like your child might get a job. Your expenses could increase. You might get a share of your parents' property. You could get insulted for giving someone good advice. Business will run as usual. You'll find joy in spiritual discussions. A trip might just end up being a hassle.

Cancer:

You will receive a lot of love from a dear one. Your expenses might increase because of a fancy meal. You'll get praised by your family for some work you did. Stomach pain could get worse. Trying to help others might land you in trouble. It's a good day for drivers. There's a chance of getting into a legal case. You might feel disappointed for not getting what you rightfully deserve. You may not profit from buying or selling things. Uncontrolled desires could lead to a lot of spending.

Leo:

Good things are waiting for dancers. Pain in the lower part of your back might increase. A fight in your love life could get resolved. Not giving time to your family because of work pressure might lead to arguments. An old hope of yours could be shattered. You might find a lost item. Before making any important decision, please consult your wife. A very close friend could help you out in a big way. Trust might return to your love life. Your sweet nature will attract everyone.

Virgo:

If you were worried about your children, that will go away. There might be a discussion at home about a religious ceremony. The whole day will be very busy with work. You might face some trouble on the road. Eye problems could increase. Be very careful while walking. You might suffer from stomach problems. Your mind might turn towards religious discussions. Your enemies will fail to harm you. You might have some extra expenses.

Libra:

At work, luck will be on your side. You might suffer from sugar-related problems. You may have to take help from someone younger than you. Guests might come over to your house. It's better not to tell anyone about your problems. Even if there's a financial crunch in the family, it will get sorted. Your income luck is good and financial growth will continue. You might get caught in some unnecessary trouble. Worries about your children could increase.

Scorpio:

A vitamin deficiency could harm your body. Stay away from any police-related trouble. You might get a promotion at work because of your intelligence. Too much anger can disrupt your work. Your work might suffer due to physical pain. You might get a chance to meet your relatives. You need to think carefully before buying a vehicle or land. It's not a good time for students. Your wife's reckless spending could cause trouble in the family.

Sagittarius:

Someone living abroad might visit your home. It's a day for your wishes to come true. It's better not to express your own opinion at the workplace. You might have some extra income in the afternoon. You could face hurtful behaviour from your wife. It's better not to argue with your wife. You'll be able to influence others with your good behaviour. Don't ignore minor illnesses.

Capricorn:

The whole day might be spent in laziness. Don't try to do something that you know you can't. Your savings will be low due to extra expenses. You might get some good news about your children's work. Try to adjust to the unfavourable environment. Today, you might have to do something for your own convenience. You might go on a trip with everyone. Your reputation could grow because of some good work. Students will have to be patient to get good results. Be careful with money transactions.

Aquarius:

The responsibility of looking after something valuable might come to you. A dishonest person could give you a bad name. Your enemies might try to humiliate you. You'll find joy in doing social service. Bad thoughts might cause you mental distress. Pain from a wound could increase. You might earn some money from a lottery. You may have to go out for work in the morning. Worries about your children will increase. Getting into a personal discussion with someone could lead to a fight.

Pisces:

You might go on a trip with your entire family. Be careful to avoid any bleeding or injury. You could be unnecessarily insulted by a senior person. Be a little careful with electronic items. You will spend time on the medical needs of the elders at home. Speak very carefully with everyone. You might get help in your business from someone. If you're not careful, you could end up spending a lot of money. You might suddenly get stuck in a legal mess. It's better not to be overly generous with anyone.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.