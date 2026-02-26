This retrograde will bring some great changes in the lives of Libra people. You might get new responsibilities at work. Your ideas will impress everyone around you. You will expand your business with the help of old friends. Financially, you are set to gain. For those appearing for exams or interviews, the chances of success are very high. The decisions you take now will also bring positive results.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.