Image Credit : Getty

According to astrology, it is not good to buy gold on Saturdays. It is said to bring problems in life. Generally, Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. Shani is related to iron. Therefore, it is believed that buying gold on Saturday brings poverty to the house. Moreover, it is said that buying gold on Saturday angers Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess of Fortune. This can lead to financial difficulties. Therefore, astrologers say that one should not buy gold on Saturday under any circumstances.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.