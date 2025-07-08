Gold Astrology: Find out the lucky and unlucky days to buy gold
Many people check for an auspicious day and time to buy gold. Astrology considers buying gold on certain days lucky and others unlucky. Let's see which days are unfavorable for buying gold.
When to buy gold?
Who doesn't love gold? Everyone buys gold according to their financial situation. Many believe that having gold at home is like having money saved. So, they buy gold jewelry whenever they can. However, many people check for an auspicious day and time when buying gold. They believe that buying on an auspicious day brings wealth and prosperity. So, according to astrology, which day should you buy gold? Let's find out here which day not to buy.
When buying gold..
Gold is considered a symbol of wealth. It is associated with Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera. Therefore, buying gold and silver jewelry on Dhanteras, Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya, and Dussehra is considered auspicious. However, you should also keep in mind the days of the week when buying gold.
Which day to buy gold?
According to astrology, gold is related to the Sun and Jupiter. Therefore, Thursday and Sunday are considered good days to buy gold. It is believed that buying gold on these days increases wealth and prosperity.
Which day not to buy gold?
According to astrology, it is not good to buy gold on Saturdays. It is said to bring problems in life. Generally, Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. Shani is related to iron. Therefore, it is believed that buying gold on Saturday brings poverty to the house. Moreover, it is said that buying gold on Saturday angers Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess of Fortune. This can lead to financial difficulties. Therefore, astrologers say that one should not buy gold on Saturday under any circumstances.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.