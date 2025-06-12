Gemini Transit June 15: Challenges for Taurus, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
On June 15, 2025, the Sun transits from Taurus to Gemini, marking Mithuna Sankranti.
Mithuna Sankranti
On June 15, 2025, the Sun moves from Taurus to Gemini. This 'Mithuna Sankranti' is a big deal in Vedic astrology. The Sun, representing confidence, status, leadership, and power, affects all 12 zodiac signs when it switches signs. Mercury rules Gemini, and they're buddies. So, the Sun's pretty strong here. But each sign feels it differently. Astrologer Harshavardhan Shandilya says this transit could bring challenges for 4 signs.
Taurus
Taurus folks might feel stressed. Work won't go as planned. Students especially need to hit the books harder. Don't rush big decisions.
Libras
For Libras, relationships could get tense. Arguments and misunderstandings might pop up in marriages. Be careful in business; transparency with partners is key. Watch out in legal matters.
Capricorn
Capricorns might see family drama. Disagreements with dads or older colleagues are possible. Work or business could be shaky. Less support from your partner is likely.
Aquarian
Aquarians might face health issues like fatigue, headaches, or eye problems. Unexpected expenses could rise, and important tasks might stall. Watch your temper; harsh words could damage relationships.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.