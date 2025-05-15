Forehead Lines and Wealth: Decoding Your Destiny Through Palmistry
Lines on the forehead can reveal insights into financial status, health, luck, and life's ups and downs.
First Line - Wealth Line: Located below the forehead, above the eyebrows. A clear, deep, unbroken line signifies financial stability. A broken, short, or faint line suggests recurring financial challenges.
Second Line - Health Line: Slightly above the wealth line. A thick, clear line indicates good health. A faint, thin line suggests susceptibility to illness. A broken or distorted line signifies long-term health issues.
Third Line - Luck Line: Appears in the middle of the forehead. The third line from the bottom relates to luck. Even a short line signifies good fortune. Three parallel lines are considered highly auspicious, indicating success and progress.
Fourth Line - Life Struggle Line: Above the third line and rare. Indicates life's ups and downs, requiring hard work between ages 28 and 40, followed by success and stability.
Sixth Line - Divine Blessing Line: Extremely rare, running upwards like a tilak. Considered a divine line, signifying sudden progress, unexpected wealth due to past good deeds, and special honor.