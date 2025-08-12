Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Today looks profitable for Aries. You'll see excellent benefits in real estate and might finalize a big deal. People will appreciate you, and your demeanor at work will make you popular. You'll have a special charm. You'll receive respect due to your father's blessings. You might have to rush around in the evening concerning your mother's health. Things will return to normal late at night.

Taurus:

Today will be financially beneficial for Taurus. Your inner courage and abilities will bring gains. You'll feel bold and make decisions fearlessly, accomplishing your tasks. You might go out in the evening. Be cautious and avoid unnecessary expenses.