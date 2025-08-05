Image Credit : Gemini

Aries:

Luck is on your side, Aries. You'll see an increase in worldly pleasures. Today will be spent in special celebrations. Your material and worldly outlook might change. Focus on your work; it'll boost your self-esteem.

Taurus:

Taurus, luck is with you, bringing respect and increased wealth. You'll find success at work. You'll gain new business partners, and your plans will succeed.