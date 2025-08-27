Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Aries will see gains and fulfilled ambitions. Plans succeed, business grows, and travel proves beneficial. Expect good career news. Afternoon may bring conflicts with superiors. Evening disruptions could sour your mood. Guest arrivals increase household expenses.

Taurus:

Taurus may face a challenging day with potential property losses. Material comforts increase, but expressing opinions proves difficult, leading to problems. Unmet expectations bring disappointment. The evening offers family picnics and enjoyment.