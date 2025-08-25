Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Financial gains are on the horizon for Aries. You'll recover outstanding money, and stalled projects will resume. Chances of foreign travel are high. A busy day, but success in your passion projects will keep you energized. Income sources will expand.

Taurus:

A lucky day for Taureans, with increased happiness. Expect respect and good fortune. Business relationships will improve. Despite some confusion, your courage will grow. Work plans will succeed.